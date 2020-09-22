Dream Lodge Group: Failed luxury lodge firm director banned Published duration 4 minutes ago

image copyright Dream Lodge Group image caption Dream Lodge Group, which owns eight luxury lodge parks, went into administration in January 2019

The boss of a holiday park chain which owed millions to investors has been banned from being a company director.

The lodges were rented to holidaymakers but also attracted investors who were promised "guaranteed returns" for putting in up to six-figure sums.

Director Simon Moir, based in Harlow, Essex, has been banned from acting as a company director for 14 years.

Its luxury sites included lodges with facilities such as indoor swimming pools and spas.

The Insolvency Service said £14.2m of investments was owed to 161 people, who had paid Walsham Chalet Park to invest in holiday chalets that were never built.

The government agency added: "Despite securing funds from investors, Simon Moir should have been aware that the lodges hadn't been built and that there was little or no prospect of them being completed."

The service, which worked with Deloitte to investigate the matter, said 30 investors had paid £1.8m to invest in a site in Gloucestershire, but added: "Simon Moir, however, should have been aware that the company did not own this site."

Sue Macleod, chief investigator for the Insolvency Service, said: "Simon Moir presided over a scheme where people thought they were investing in holiday chalets with the promise of generous financial returns.

"But it was nothing more than a ruse and Simon Moir's actions have caused substantial losses to investors, many of whom have lost their life savings."

The company, which traded as Dream Lodge Group, operated:

Fornham Park in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Elm Farm Country Park in Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex

Norfolk Park Homes in North Walsham

Lazy Otter Meadows in Ely, Cambridgeshire

Blossom Hill Park in Honiton, Devon

The Sanctuary in Newbury, Berkshire

Hilton Woods near Whitstone, Cornwall

Woodlands Park in Westfield, East Sussex