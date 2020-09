Braintree bus death: Woman in 40s dies Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Emergency services were called to Coggeshall Road, Braintree at about 13:10 on Wednesday

A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a bus.

Essex Police was called to Coggeshall Road, Braintree, at about 13:10 BST on Wednesday and the road was shut between Wheatley Avenue and Bartram Avenue North for several hours.

Officers said the bus driver is assisting them with their inquiries and the woman's family have been informed.

Anyone who saw the woman walking in the area or who has any footage is asked to contact Essex Police.