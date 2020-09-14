Essex jogger rescues dying otter from riverbank Published duration 31 minutes ago

image copyright South Essex Wildlife Hospital image caption The otter had eaten a discarded fishing lure

An otter has been rescued after being found dying on a riverbank.

A jogger noticed the near-lifeless animal near the Essex coast on Sunday.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital said the otter "vomited a chewed rubber fish lure" on its way to the vets and collapsed.

Vets said they were initially concerned he would not recover but after treatment he was now "a lot better" and eating.

Staff described the otter as "so lucky" that the runner - who is a supporter of the charity - came to its rescue as "the poor animal would certainly have perished".

image copyright South Essex Wildlife Hospital image caption Vet Tom Linsel carried out an ultrasound scan on the otter

The otter had "completely collapsed" by the time it arrived at the hospital and was "not at all responsive".

Vet Tom Linsel carried out X-rays and scans that showed air in the animal's intestines.

Staff wrote on Facebook: "We are convinced we will lose him but are not ready to give up yet."

image copyright South Essex Wildlife Hospital image caption Staff said they were "convinced we will lose him" but after two hours on a drip the otter was more active

However, the hospital said after two hours on a drip the otter pulled out the catheter and became more active.

Kate Theobald, a nurse at the hospital, said the discarded lure which the otter had eaten would have "seemed like an easy meal - he'd have thought it was a fish".

She said the lure did not seem to have any hooks in it, and the otter now "appears to be a lot better and is starting to eat".

