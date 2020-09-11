Typewriter artist James Cook's first exhibition features Hollywood stars
Portraits of actors Bill Murray and Tom Hanks created on a typewriter are part of an artist's first exhibition.
James Cook, who started to use typography to design art while doing his A-levels, creates his artworks from thousands of typed characters.
The 23-year-old, from Braintree, Essex, is exhibiting his art, and accompanying typewriters, at Thaxted Guildhall.
"I am super excited, and this is an opportunity to get communities back into galleries again," he said.
About 30 typewriters, some of which he has found, others he has been given, are on display along with artworks he has produced on the machines.
The artist said he started with five typewriters but now has "received lots of interest from people both in Essex as well as far as Nottinghamshire who wish to drop off their typewriters to me".
The subject matter of his pictures ranges from local landmarks to portraits of people, including stars of TV and film.
Mr Cook said had been "super busy" since the beginning of the year but one ambition remains unfulfilled - a reply from one of the world's most famous typewriter enthusiasts.
"I have posted my typewriter portrait to Tom Hanks's Playtone Productions Company," he said.
"He is known to correspond to people with his own typewritten letters, however I am yet to hear back from him. I will keep trying!"
Mr Cook said the exhibition at the Grade I listed building, which runs until Tuesday, would be strictly adhering to social distancing measures.
"It has been financially-challenging for many small local galleries to reopen again," he said.
"It might be a start but we hope this free exhibition can get people back into galleries again."
