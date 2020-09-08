Drug dealers' manslaughter sentences reduced on appeal Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright Essex Police image caption Drug dealer Kyle Sullivan's jail sentence has been reduced on appeal

Two drug dealers who were convicted of manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death have had their sentences reduced.

Appeal judges upheld challenges over the sentences of Kyle Sullivan, 25, of Writtle, Essex, and a 17-year-old boy.

The pair had been jailed after Lee Evans, 47, was stabbed to death in Chelmsford, Essex, in June 2018.

Sullivan's sentence was reduced to 15 years and the boy's to seven at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Tuesday.

The teenager, who had been 15 and working as a drug runner for Sullivan when Mr Evans was killed, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was convicted of killing Mr Evans in April 2019 after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court and given a nine-year custodial term.

image copyright Lee Evans family image caption Lee Evans was stabbed to death after buying drugs from Sullivan and the boy

Lawyers representing him at the Court of Appeal said Judge John Lafferty had failed to take full account of his age and immaturity.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Bean, Mr Justice Lavender and Mrs Justice Cockerill upheld the teenager's challenge.

They quashed the nine-year term and imposed a seven-year one.

Sullivan, who had originally been sentenced to 17 years and four months saw his jail term cut to 15 years.

His lawyers had contested the way Judge Lafferty had calculated the 17-year term.

They heard how Mr Evans had been attacked after buying drugs.