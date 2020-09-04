Four men were arrested and the A120 closed after reports of people seen climbing out of a lorry trailer in Essex.

The road was shut in both directions at Great Dunmow between 08:50 and 09:35 BST after police were called.

Officers arrested the four on suspicion of committing immigration offences, including a lorry driver.

They were taken into custody and police want to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk