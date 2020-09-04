Image copyright Geograph/Jeremy Bolwell Image caption The four men who tested positive for Covid-19 are based at Merville Barracks in Colchester

Four soldiers are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 at one of the largest Army garrisons in Britain, it has been confirmed.

The four, whose names and regiments are not being disclosed, are based at Colchester in Essex.

They are believed to be housed in the Merville Barracks.

"We can confirm that four Colchester-based soldiers have tested positive for coronavirus," an Army spokesman said.

"In accordance with government guidelines they are self-isolating and contact tracing procedures are being followed."

Merville Barracks is the central camp of Colchester Garrison and houses the headquarters of 16 Air Assault Brigade, 18 Army Education Centre, the WRVS centre and living accommodation for unaccompanied or single service personnel.

