A Grade II*-listed municipal water tower that dominates the skyline of an Essex town is to receive a £20,000 grant to help preserve it.

Historic England awarded the money for work on the Balkerne Water Tower, also known as Jumbo Tower, in Colchester.

The tower was built in 1883 and helped to bring clean water to the town.

The cast iron water tank on the tower, which is on Historic England's at risk register, is cracking and roof leaks are causing timber decay.

Tony Calladine, of Historic England, said: "The 'Jumbo' Water Tower is a significant and much-loved local landmark in Colchester.

"As the tallest and most intact municipal water tower in England, it is a nationally important heritage site."

The £20,000 grant will enable digital and structural surveys as well as repairs to the cast iron tank and roof.

North Essex Heritage is working with the building's owner to preserve it and bring it back into sustainable use.

Funding support from the Architectural Heritage Fund and Colchester Borough Council has also been given for this project.

Simon Hall MBE, chairman of North Essex Heritage, said: "This is an important step in understanding the reasons behind the movement within the tank and the implications for the building's future."

At 110 feet (34m), Historic England said it is the tallest and most intact municipal water tower in England.

