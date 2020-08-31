Attempted murder charge after Basildon stabbing
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed five times in Basildon.
Essex Police said the man was attacked at an address in Pendle Drive on 23 August.
He was taken to hospital and released four days later, according to the force.
Ami-brie Dornan, 37, of Pendle Drive, has appeared in front of magistrates and was remanded to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 21 September.
A 48-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.