Image copyright Neil Fenwick/Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption At its height nearly 100 firefighters were in attendance at the blaze in Basildon

An industrial building has been destroyed by a major fire.

The fire service were called to the unit in Christopher Martin Road, Basildon, Essex, at about 22:20 BST on Saturday and said it was under control by 10:30 on Sunday.

A digger was needed to remove parts of the collapsed building to reach final pockets of fire.

The fire service said it was working with the Environment Agency and Anglian Water over a "molten syrup" leak.

At its height there were nearly 100 firefighters in attendance.

Image copyright Neil Fenwick/Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed

Incident Commander Martyn Hare said: "When we begin to move the collapsed parts of the building around to reach hotspots, there will be further smoke created, so we recommend you keep your doors and windows closed if you live nearby.

"Working alongside the Environment Agency and Anglian Water, several specialist measures have been put in place to make sure that the watercourse is not affected by the leaked material."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk