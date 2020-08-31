Essex

Stansted Airport: Jets scrambled as terror police detain men

  • 31 August 2020
Armed police officers at London Stansted Airport Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Typhoon fighter jets from RAF Coningsby intercepted a Ryanair plane and escorted it to Stansted

Counter-terrorism police have detained two men at London Stansted Airport after RAF jets were scrambled to intercept a passenger plane.

A 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy were detained after arriving from Vienna shortly after 19:00 BST on Sunday, police said.

The RAF confirmed Typhoon fighter jets from RAF Coningsby intercepted a Ryanair plane and escorted it to Stansted.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

A Ryanair spokesman said the crew of the flight from Vienna to the Essex airport had been alerted to a "potential security threat on board".

He added: "In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely."

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit said the men were detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites