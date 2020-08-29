Image caption Philip Burr, 38, was found badly injured in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex, in October

A man has been charged with murder after a man died having being knocked down by a car.

Philip Burr, 38, was discovered badly injured in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex, at about midnight on 18 October 2019 and died the following day.

An initial post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as severe head trauma.

Mark Brinkley, 25, of Elizabeth Way in Harlow, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later, police said.

