Image caption Grant Byrom, 30, was fatally stabbed in Colchester the day after Christmas in 1998

A 73-year-old man has been acquitted in court of the murder of a man fatally stabbed more than 20 years ago.

Michael Donnelly, of Bromley Road, Colchester, was accused of killing Grant Byrom in Forest Road, Greenstead, Colchester, on 26 December 1998.

My Byrom, known as "Granny", died from multiple stab wounds.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Donnelly fled the country and admitted being present at the murder but denied being responsible for Mr Byrom's death.

