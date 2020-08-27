Image copyright Google Image caption The 41-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday after being found injured in College Way, Southend

A man found critically injured in the street after a "targeted attack" has died in hospital.

The 41-year-old was discovered near College Way in Southend at about 23:30 BST on Thursday 20 August.

Essex Police said his death was being treated as unexplained, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

Five people in their 20s were arrested and released on bail, including a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 28-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender, while two men aged 22 and 28, and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm

Essex Police said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances behind how he became injured.

"We are treating it as a targeted attack and there's no risk to the wider public."