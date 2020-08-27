Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address on Joyners Field on 19 August

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a baby boy.

Police said they were called to an address in Joyners Field, Harlow, Essex at about 10:00 BST on 19 August to reports a baby had been taken ill.

The baby, whose age has not been disclosed by police, was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but further tests are required to help establish a cause of death, the force said.

