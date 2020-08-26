Image copyright Google Image caption Essex Police said about 20 people were fighting and some were armed with bats

A teenage girl has sustained "serious life-changing injuries" after she was hit by a car during a brawl.

Essex Police said a group of about 20 people were fighting in Elmden Court, Clacton, on Tuesday night and some were "armed with bats".

During the fight a car struck the 17-year-old girl and three others, the force said.

Three people who were inside the car were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 34-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man remain in police custody.

Police said the teenage girl was "taken to hospital with serious life-changing injuries", while another girl and a 22-year-old man "suffered bruising" and a 23-year-old man fractured his hand.

Officers have asked for anyone with information about the brawl, which happened at 21:10 BST, to call the force on 101.