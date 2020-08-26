Image caption The boy was attacked on Mayfair Avenue in Pitsea, Essex

Three 14-year-olds have been charged with stabbing a 12-year-old boy.

The boy suffered a wound to his back in an attack on Mayfair Avenue in Pitsea, Essex, on Monday afternoon.

He was airlifted to hospital with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.

A girl and two boys, from Pitsea, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, were due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Another 14-year-old suspect has been released on conditional bail.

Det Insp Sophie Hammonds thanked the public for their support and "well wishes to the boy who was injured".

