Harlow murder inquiry: Two arrested after man killed by car

  • 26 August 2020
Potter Street, Harlow
Image caption Philip Burr, 38, was found badly injured in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex, in October

Two people are being questioned over the murder of a man who was run over by a car.

Philip Burr, 38, was found badly injured in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex, on 18 October last year and died the following day.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 49, on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder.

Essex Police said it followed searches at three properties in the town.

A further three people were arrested on suspicion of drug production during the operation, in Elizabeth Way, The Briars and Little Brays.

