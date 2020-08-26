Image caption Grant Byrom, 30, was fatally stabbed in Colchester the day after Christmas in 1998

A wanted man "left his life behind in a heartbeat to flee" following a murder almost 22 years ago, a court has heard.

Michael Donnelly, 73, fled for Thailand after Grant Byrom was stabbed on 26 December 1998 and only returned to the UK for health care, jurors were told.

Mr Byrom, who was 30, was found with chest injuries in Forest Road, Colchester, and later died in hospital.

He had been at a party hosted by the defendant, who admits telling him to leave but denies murder.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Byrom and a group of friends were turned away the party after which Mr Donnelly followed them and stabbed the victim twice in the lower left side of his chest.

A weapon was never recovered, but prosecutor Christopher Paxton QC said the stab wound "pierced 12cm (5in) into his chest, and 3cm (1in) into his heart".

Image caption The victim suffered a stab wound that was 12cm (5in) deep

Mr Paxton said the accused "left in such a hurry" that the Christmas tree in his home was still up and he did not say goodbye to his family or children.

Instead, the prosecutor said, "he fled like a coward. He left his life behind in a heartbeat. That extreme and extraordinary decision followed his deadly and deliberate stabbing of Mr Byrom".

Mr Donnelly claims a member of the group pushed Mr Byrom, which caused him to hit his head against a post and lose consciousness.

He maintains he had no involvement in the stabbing and left the country because he did not want to spend time on remand waiting to prove his innocence.

The trial continues.

