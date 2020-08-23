Image copyright Google Image caption A man and woman were attacked in their home in Lower Burnham Road, Latchingdon, on Friday night

A man and woman were sprayed in the face with an "unknown" substance when masked thieves broke into their home late at night, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called to Latchingdon, near Chelmsford, Essex, after three men were reported to have robbed them at 22:30 BST on Friday.

The man was also assaulted before the suspects made off with jewellery from the property in Lower Burnham Road.

Police said the victims suffered irritation to their eyes.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two fire crews attended the scene to try to identify the substance but were unable to determine what it was, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The suspects were described as wearing tracksuits and had covered their faces.

Police have urged anyone who may have spotted them or with information to contact them.

