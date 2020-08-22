Image copyright Faryaal Hussain Image caption Faryaal Hussain said she was harassed by a member of Marks & Spencer staff outside a store

A woman who alleges she was racially harassed by a Marks & Spencer worker has been subjected to further abuse since she spoke out about it, she said.

Faryaal Hussain claims two members of staff followed her into a car park in Basildon, Essex and one subjected her to racial abuse.

After the incident was reported, she said she started receiving "abusive" phone calls.

M&S said it was still investigating the original allegation.

The mother-of-two said it happened following a dispute inside the store about where to queue for the tills under current social distancing measures.

She said she was then approached in the car park by the same staff member, along with a colleague, and claims she was sworn at and racially abused.

'Non-stop calls'

Essex Police confirmed officers were called to Mayflower Retail Park on 7 August to deal with a complaint.

Mrs Hussain said since it was reported in the media she had received "non-stop calls" on her business phone.

"People have been just swearing," she said.

"My husband told me not to answer. If it is a customer I can call them back, but it is affecting my work."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers were called to the Mayflower Retail Park in Basildon earlier this month

The BBC has seen a series of abusive comments on an online forum, where Mrs Hussain was accused of making the incident up and being "over-sensitive".

She said: "I never knew racism was so obvious. It feels like people don't have any shame."

She said some of those commenting mentioned Basildon landmarks.

"These kind of comments from people local to me are scary and distressing," she added.

