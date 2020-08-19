Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Bowsers Lane, Little Walden, on Wednesday evening

A woman has been arrested over the death of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car on a stretch of rural road in Essex.

The crash happened on Bowsers Lane, Little Walden, near Saffron Walden, just after 18:15 BST on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police said the woman aged in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash involved a BMW motorbike and a blue Volkswagen Up.

An appeal has been made for the driver of a red car who may have stopped at the scene to get in touch.

Police said the road will remain closed until the early hours of Thursday.