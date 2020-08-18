Image copyright PA Media/Reuters Image caption Reilly Stancombe was inspired to grow his hair by Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham footballer Gareth Bale

A nine-year-old boy has had his first ever haircut and donated his locks to charity.

Reilly Stancombe from Essex raised more than £3,300 for the Little Princess Trust, which will use his hair to make wigs for children with cancer.

Daisy Canny said her son came up with the idea after seeing children at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where he had been a patient.

Reilly said he was "scared" about the cut, but loves his short hair.

"I really hope this will make a lot of people happy," he said.

Reilly aimed to raise £100 for the charity, which as well as making wigs for children also helps research projects to try and find less toxic treatments for paediatric cancers.

He said he hoped the money and the wigs would mean children "won't feel like they're different any more".

After having his long ponytail cut off at Masters & Misters barbers in Clacton-on-Sea, Reilly said he was shocked at how much hair he had had.

"I was looking at it like 'what?'," he said.

"I didn't think it was actually that long, then when I looked at it, it was massive.

"It felt weird to see it not in my hair, and to be in my hand."

Ms Canny said her son's hair was "sort of his identity really" as he was known as "Reilly with the long hair".

