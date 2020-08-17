Essex

Essex Flooding: Cars stranded and businesses flooded

  • 17 August 2020
Flooding in Loughton Image copyright David Jackman - Everything Epping Frest
Image caption Cars have become stranded by flash flooding

Flash flooding has caused huge disruption in Essex.

Some roads in Loughton have been closed and emergency services say they have been inundated with calls for the third day in a row.

Essex Police urged drivers to avoid the area after several motorists became stranded after trying to drive through flooded roads.

There have also been reports of several shops and restaurants on Loughton High Road being flooded.

On Saturday, flash floods also hit Chelmsford where two kayakers were spotted paddling down the street.

Image copyright Flooding Loughton
Image caption Police have closed roads due to flooding
Image copyright David Jackman - Everything Epping Forest
Image caption Police have warned people not to drive down flooded roads

Essex Fire and Rescue has advised people worried about flooding to isolate electrics and try to stem water using towels or sandbags.

It urged people to only call if their is an immediate risk to life.

Several roads have been closed and police have warned motorists not to attempt driving through any flooded roads.

Elsewhere, overflowing drains gushed silt and dust into the North Sea off the Norfolk coast on Sunday but it has now cleared.

