Image copyright Google Image caption Two police officers suffered from minor injuries, police said

A police officer was dragged by a car after he tried to pull over its driver.

Two officers had been following what they thought was an uninsured Toyota Auris on Sunday afternoon when the car failed to stop, Essex Police said.

One officer approached the car, in Southchurch Road, Southend, and tried to remove the keys but was dragged along for a short distance.

He and his colleague then pursued the car, which stopped and reversed over the second officer.

Both suffered minor injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

After the first officer was dragged along, at about 15:30 BST, the two officers then followed the car to Withypool.

When they got out of their police car, the Toyota reversed, knocking one officer over and then drove off.

A stinger was then used to stop the car in Eastern Avenue.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Shoeburyness, was arrested on suspicion of assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed, driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in police custody.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk