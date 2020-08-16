Image copyright James Walkinton Image caption Canoeists James Walkinton and Keith Moule took advantage of the downpours in Chelmsford

Two canoeists paddled their way down a city's street after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding.

Keith Moule and James Walkinton were captured in a video posted on Facebook after the downpour in Chelmsford on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Moule said they were "surprised" how deep the water was but "it was great fun".

Essex Police said it was called to a small number of flooding incidents, including a couple of stuck cars.

Image caption James Walkinton, left, and Keith Moule said it was "great fun" kayaking down the street

The Parkway in Chelmsford was also flooded.

Business owner Kimberley Gogo, who runs Mama Saaga Kitchen, said her shop was completely filled with water.

She said it was the "last thing we needed after coronavirus, just as we were picking ourselves up, now the floods".

In Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, two people and a dog had to be rescued from a car that got stuck in flood water in Stansted Road at 08:00 GMT on Saturday.

Sally Roberts, 59, whose house overlooks the road, said the car had tried to make it through the water.

She said firefighters arrived about 10 minutes later.

Image copyright Sally Roberts Image caption Two people are their dog had to be rescued from a car in Bishop's Stortford

"They waded through the water, and used what appeared to be a kayak-type craft to get the male driver, female passenger and dog to safety," she said.

"We've lived here for 23 years, and it often happens."

Image copyright Gareth Gabriel Film and Photo Image caption A hole opened up in Sheringham after heavy rainfall

Elsewhere, Cromer Road in Sheringham, Norfolk, has been closed after a hole opened up outside the Tesco store due to heavy rainfall.

Norfolk Police has also closed Cooper Road and Weybourne in the town, and warned people to take "extra care" on the roads due to the weather.

Bedfordshire Fire Service also issued a warning after flooding in Bedford, Biggleswade, Stotfold and Langford.