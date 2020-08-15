Image caption Emergency services were called to Lawford on Friday

Emergency services and a bomb disposal team were called after an explosion was heard in a village.

Essex Police said the blast in Lawford, Essex, at about 19:05 GMT on Friday was caused by a homemade explosive device.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property. He remains in custody for questioning.

No-one was hurt in the incident and there was no suggestion it was related to terrorism, police said.

Specialist teams were carrying out a search of the property in Wignall Street.