Image copyright Google Image caption The customer said an M&S worker harassed her in the car park after a dispute inside about till queues

Marks & Spencer says it is looking into an allegation that one of its shop workers racially harassed a customer.

Faryaal Hussain said two female members of staff followed her into a car park in Basildon, and one subjected her to racial abuse.

The mother-of-two said it happened after a dispute inside the store about where to queue for the tills.

Essex Police confirmed it was investigating, and M&S said it took all allegations "extremely seriously".

Officers were called to Mayflower Retail Park at about 13:00 BST on Friday 7 August to deal with a report that a woman in her 30s had been harassed.

'Speak to manager'

Mrs Hussain said she and her mother were waiting for a till when they were approached by a member of staff who told them, "the queue's over there, can you not read?"

She asked for the worker's name and said she was going to speak to the manager.

Later, as she was putting her trolley away in the car park, she said the same staff member approached her again, with a colleague, who used an offensive term and said: "People like you can't read."

Mrs Hussain said: "As we were walking to our car, they were also walking with us. They were both going on and on.

"I'm shocked and hurt that in the 21st Century people still have this mentality.

Witness appeal

"I moved to Essex from London less than two years ago for a quieter life to raise my children, but since I've been here I've had the most racial discrimination, and it makes me wonder if it's because I wear a headscarf."

Essex Police appealed for witnesses to come forward, and said a man and a woman were believed to have seen the incident.

M&S said in a statement: "We take all allegations extremely seriously and we are currently investigating the situation."