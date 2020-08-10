Man pulled from sea near Clacton Pier dies
- 10 August 2020
A man has died after being pulled from the sea near Clacton Pier.
Emergency services were called to Marine Parade in Clacton-on-Sea at about 10:30 BST after a man in his 60s was spotted in the water.
Paramedics and an air ambulance arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Essex Police confirmed it was investigating and said officers were "treating this as unexplained but not suspicious at this stage".