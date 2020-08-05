Image copyright Google Image caption The man climbed onto the roof of the Asda store in Harwich on Tuesday evening

Police negotiators have been working through the night to persuade a man to come down from a supermarket store roof.

The man climbed onto the roof of the Asda building in Main Road, Harwich on Tuesday evening, Essex Police said.

Officers are continuing to talk to the man and the store is currently shut.

"We are working with our partners and the store management as we deal with this incident," police said.

Cordons have been put in place and the public have been asked to avoid the area.

The reasons why the man climbed onto the roof are not yet known.