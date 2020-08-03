Image copyright Family picture Image caption Matthew Bion, 31, from Wickford, died 11 days after an suffering head injuries outside Reids bar

A man has been charged with killing a father-of-two who died after suffering head injuries outside a nightspot.

Matthew Bion, 31, died 11 days after being injured outside Reids bar in Billericay, Essex in August.

Dennie Griffiths, 26, of Paynters Mead, Basildon, is due at Basildon Magistrates' Court on 22 October to answer a manslaughter charge.

Jade Chambers, 23, of Hermitage Drive, Laindon, has been summonsed to answer a charge of assisting an offender.

In a statement following his death, the family of Mr Bion, who lived in Wickford, said: "He was a real people person who enjoyed helping and caring for others.

"His unfortunate and untimely death has left an enormous hole in the lives of his family and girlfriend, friends and work colleagues, but most importantly in those of his two small children."

