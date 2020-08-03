Image copyright Essex County Fire & Rescue Service Image caption The bull had become trapped in a ditch next to a small bridge and could not escape

A bull which had been stuck in a ditch for more than a day had to be hoisted to safety by firefighters.

The 1,000kg (157-stone) animal had to be rescued after getting stuck in the ditch at Hatfield Broad Oak in Essex.

A fire crew from Great Dunmow carried out the rescue on Friday.

Watch manager Gary Wain said: "The bull had apparently been stuck for over a day before we were called, and it was clear he wasn't going to be able to get himself out."

An animal rescue unit from Chelmsford also called to the site in Collier Street at 15:52 BST.

Image copyright Essex County Fire & Rescue Service Image caption It is believed the bull had been stuck in the ditch for more than a day

A vet sedated the bull before the rescue took place.

Mr Wain said the animal had not been able to escape as it was "stuck right next to a small bridge".

"Thankfully the bull seemed fine once we got him out and started happily eating the grass even before the crews had got all the straps off him," he added.