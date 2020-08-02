Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam or CCTV footage

A man has died after the car he was in hit a tree.

Police were called to the crash at the junction of America Road and Coggeshall Road at Earls Colne in Essex at about 01:40 BST.

The man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene while a second man in his late teens was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for people with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in contact. The road has been closed.

