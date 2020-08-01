Essex

Body found at Thurrock lake in search for missing teen

  • 1 August 2020
Police and ambulance, Lakeside Shopping Centre
Image caption Police were called about the missing 15-year-old boy at about 20:50 BST

A body has been found by police searching a lake at a shopping centre for a missing 15-year-old.

Essex Police were called after it was reported the teenager had disappeared from Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock at about 20:50 BST on Friday.

Specialist teams searched the lake and surrounding area.

The body was found shortly after 12:40 BST and the search suspended. The family have been informed and a formal identification carried out later.
Image caption Specialist teams and the fire service helped police with their search

