Body found at Thurrock lake in search for missing teen
- 1 August 2020
A body has been found by police searching a lake at a shopping centre for a missing 15-year-old.
Essex Police were called after it was reported the teenager had disappeared from Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock at about 20:50 BST on Friday.
Specialist teams searched the lake and surrounding area.
The body was found shortly after 12:40 BST and the search suspended. The family have been informed and a formal identification carried out later.