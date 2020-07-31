Image copyright Facebook/George Donald Image caption George Donald died in hospital nearly four months after an assault outside a social club

A man has been charged with manslaughter after an assault outside a club resulted in the death of a man.

George Donald, 47, was attacked outside the Galleywood Social Club, near Chelmsford, on 2 November 2019, and died in hospital on 23 February.

Callum Manning, 29 of Berkely Drive, Chelmsford, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm four days after the assault.

He is now charged with manslaughter and a trial has been set for next March.

Essex Police said detectives have been working with the Crown Prosecution Service to consider appropriate charges following the death of Mr Donald, and on Monday this was changed to manslaughter.

A trial date has been set for 15 March at Chelmsford Crown Court.