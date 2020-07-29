Image copyright @EP_RPU_South Image caption The man rode a motorised scooter the wrong way down the M11 after running out of fuel, police said

A driver was stopped by police for riding his electric scooter the wrong way down a motorway after his car ran out of fuel.

He pulled the scooter out of his boot and rode it on the M11 near Loughton, Essex, then ran across four lanes of traffic to the garage, police said.

The Essex Roads Policing officer who stopped the man on Tuesday said it had left them "lost for words".

The officer said "court awaits" that individual.

A Devon and Cornwall Police officer replied to the tweet about the driver with: "Just when you thought you'd seen it all".

Other Twitter users said it was "unbelievable" and "beggars belief".

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Ilford has been reported for careless driving, driving otherwise in accordance to a licence and for having no insurance.

On 4 July rental e-scooters became legal on roads in Great Britain, but it is an offence to ride a privately owned one on a public road, cycle lane or pavement in the UK - these scooters can only be used on private land with permission of the landowner.

