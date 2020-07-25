Image copyright @Fin_366/Twitter Image caption Two teenagers were stabbed in an area near Chalkwell railway station

Two 15-year-old boys have been stabbed in a large disturbance in Essex.

Police were called just at 19:00 BST on Friday to reports of a large group of people fighting, including some with weapons, in Chalkwell Esplanade near Chalkwell railway station, Westcliff.

A police helicopter helped officers and British Transport Police with searches and dispersing the crowd.

The boys' injuries are not life-threatening. Two men have been arrested.

One of the 15-year-olds was injured in the head and leg, while the other was stabbed in the arm.

Police said an 18-year-old man from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs, while a 20-year-old man from South Ockendon was arrested on suspicion of affray.

They remain in custody for questioning.