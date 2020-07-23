Image copyright Google Image caption The existing facility in Braintree will be upgraded into a state-of-the-art centre

The government is investing £100m in a new centre to ensure any successful Covid-19 vaccine can be mass produced in the UK.

It is upgrading an existing facility in Braintree into a state-of-the-art Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said it would have the capacity to produce "millions of doses" each month.

It is due to open in December 2021.

The new centre will complement the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), under construction in Oxfordshire, which will be able to produce enough vaccine doses to serve the entire UK population.