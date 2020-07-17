Image caption Timothy Madders sent the cricket-themed wordsearch to the BBC commentators at Old Trafford

A seven-year-old boy who sent a wordsearch to the Queen has followed it up with one for the Test Match Special team "if it rains".

Timothy Madders, from Billericay in Essex, made a puzzle themed around the BBC commentators who are in a bio-secure environment in Manchester.

Last week, the Queen thanked him for his puzzle in a letter from Windsor Castle.

Test Match Special commentator Phil Tufnell said it was "lovely".

England are taking on the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in the second of a three test series.

The strict regulations around the match, mean players, staff and media are not allowed to leave the site and have to undergo regular temperature checks.

'Good effort'

In an email to Test Match Special (TMS), Timothy said: "You might have seen me on the news this week as I sent a wordsearch to the Queen during lockdown.

"I've made a TMS wordsearch if it rains or you get bored.

"Maybe you can time yourself trying to complete it.

"Hope you enjoy it and me and my Daddy love cricket and like listening to TMS with our pet rabbits Chippy and Pebbles."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England are playing the West Indies in Manchester in a bio-secure environment

Former England spinner Tufnell said Timothy had "hidden [the words] well"

He said the puzzle was "very good and very neat".

"Well done Timothy and thank you for listening - good effort," he added.

