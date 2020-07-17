Man arrested over Ryanair flight 'bomb threat'

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The plane was flying from Stansted Airport in Essex to Gardermoen in Oslo

A man has been arrested over an alleged bomb threat made on a Ryanair flight travelling from the UK to Norway.

The budget airline said a security alert was sparked earlier when a note was found by crew on the flight from Stansted Airport to Gardermoen in Oslo.

Norwegian Police said a 51-year-old British man was arrested and was "suspected of being behind the threats".

The airline said the plane had landed safely and it had been searched.

The aircraft is being searched by officer from the bomb squad.

Olav Unnestad, head of joint operational services in the Eastern police district of Oslo, said the suspect would be interviewed as soon as possible.

'Safe landing'

A Ryanair spokesman said: "Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board.

"The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely.

"Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search.

"Passengers in Olso waiting to depart to London Stansted are being transferred to a replacement aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

"This is now a matter for local police, and Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience that may have been caused."

It comes just days after a threatening note was found in the toilet of a Ryanair plane. The note claimed there were explosives on board during the flight from Krakow to Dublin.

Two men, aged 47 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after the plane was forced to divert to Stansted.

Essex Police said nothing suspicious was found on board.