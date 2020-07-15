Second arrest in Roydon 'drive-by' shooting murder probe
- 15 July 2020
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 50-year-old in a "drive-by" shooting.
Robert Powell was shot multiple times from a car on Water Lane in Roydon in Essex on 13 June and died in hospital the following day.
The arrested man, 30, from Epping, remains in custody, Essex Police said.
A woman, 33, from London, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 8 July, has been released under investigation.