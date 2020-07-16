Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption The tower was built in 1812 to protect against a French invasion

A coastal fort built to defend England from the threat of a French invasion is to be restored for future generations.

Martello Tower E in Clacton, Essex, was built in 1812 and formed part of a chain of 103 small artillery forts.

Many have been demolished or lost to erosion, with just 47 remaining, according to Historic England.

Regional director Tony Calladine said the tower was a "striking visual reminder of Britain's defence during the 19th Century".

A report said Martello Tower E was built to command "the landing place at Clacton Wash and the great road leading from it into the country".

Its 10m (33ft) tall tower has walls up to 4m (13ft) thick, which are sloped inwards to resist cannon fire.

An open top floor carried three guns set on swivelling carriages, and the middle floor formed living quarters for about 25 men.

Although it was armed and provisioned it was never staffed.

Historic England has awarded a grant of £118,000 towards the repair of the Grade II-listed structure, which has a leaking roof and an unstable interior.

The War Office sold Martello Tower E to the West Clacton Estate in 1904.

By 1935 the monument lay within the grounds of a Butlin's holiday camp, which closed in the early 1980s.

The roof was used to mount a cistern supplying water to the chalets at the holiday camp, which has since been replaced by housing developments.

