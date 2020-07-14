Image caption The pub, on the High Street, Aveley, reopened on 4 July

A town pub has been shut for a "deep clean" after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Crown & Anchor in Aveley, Essex, said a man had been taken to hospital on 12 July after previously visiting the establishment.

It said on its Facebook page that all "necessary measures took place", that the "situation was out of our control" and it would be shut for 72 hours.

Pubs in England were allowed to reopen to customers on 4 July.

Image caption The pub shut for 72 hours on Monday

"Our doors were shut, our staff were informed and all necessary calls were made to the top boys on advice as what to [do] next, we acted quickly without evidence but was not willing to take any risks," the social media post said.

"We are very sad to share this news and I am personally contacting all patrons that were here and quite possibly they will be contacted by some form of authority also.

"This is a very unfortunate situation that is completely out of our control."

A spokeswoman for Star Pubs & Bars, which leases the pub to the licensee, who runs the business independently, said: "They are fully aware of government guidance to follow in an event like this.

"The health and safety of staff, customers and the public is their priority."

It is due to reopen at 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

