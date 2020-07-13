Image caption Two Amazon employees were injured outside the warehouse in Tilbury

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two employees were injured outside an Amazon warehouse.

Essex Police said a vehicle collided with one woman, who sustained serious injuries, and another woman was assaulted, with both going to hospital.

Police were called to Windrush Road in Tilbury, Essex, at 09:35 BST on Sunday.

Afrax Ahmed, 29, of Peartree Way, Greenwich, London, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, actual bodily harm, failing to provide a specimen, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

A spokesman for Amazon said: "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with our two employees who were injured.

"We will do all that we can to assist the police investigation."