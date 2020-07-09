Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The runaway reptile was found under plastic sheeting on a building site

An escaped python has been found taking a snooze on a building site.

Surprised workers found the 90cm (3ft) royal python curled up beneath some plastic sheeting at the site near Brooklands Road in Manningtree, Essex.

The RSPCA has no idea how long the reptile had been on the loose, but its rescuer believes it probably escaped from its vivarium, as the charity says snakes are well-known "escape artists".

The runaway reptile is being looked after until its owner is found.

"Workers have been flattening the land and started foundations for the buildings, and the snake has somehow slithered on to the land and was hiding under some plastic," RSPCA inspector Adam Jones said.

The charity said it was thought the snake, found last Friday, "escaped from home and has gone on the run".

It advised snake owners to have their pets microchipped so they could be reunited with their reptiles, and to take care to ensure enclosures are secure.

Pythons are not venomous but kill their prey by squeezing and suffocating them.

They mainly eat mammals and birds.