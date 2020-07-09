Image copyright @BlueRocket77 Image caption The HGV was on its way to Bradford from Calais when it was stopped in Essex

A HGV driver was stopped by police on the M25 after driving from Calais with a smashed windscreen.

A police officer said the lorry was on its way to Bradford when it was pulled over at Junction 30 in Essex at about 19:25 BST on Wednesday.

In a tweet the officer said: "There I was trundling along the M25 at Jct 30 when this HGV catches my eye, they have only driven from Calais like this."

The driver was reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

A West Yorkshire Police officer thanked her East London colleague "for stopping that before it got up to us in Bradford".