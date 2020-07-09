Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police, Border Force and council officials have seized illegally harvested shellfish, including oysters

Police and other agencies have seized 810kg (127 stone) of illegally gathered shellfish from gangs of pickers thought to have been forced to work by organised crime groups.

The haul, confiscated during one week by officers along the coastline of Southend, Essex, had an estimated retail value of £11,000.

It included oysters, winkles and cockles.

Essex Police said the seized shellfish posed a health risk.

Officers spoke to 29 pickers between 29 June and 3 July.

The force said many needed help from charity Justice and Care, which rescues victims from slavery.

Sgt James Mint, who leads Southend's town centre team, said: "Just a single case of a person becoming poorly by digesting this food could cause many reputable companies to close."

Image caption Police worked with Southend council and Border Force to seize 810kg (127 stone) of shellfish

The local council's environmental health team and Border Force also worked with police on the joint operation.

In June police also seized several bags of oysters and returned them to the water following reports of mass picking of shellfish on Canvey Island.

Martin Terry, cabinet member for community safety at Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, said: "Without going through the appropriate stages of harvesting, the product simply isn't safe for human consumption, and given the current problems we are facing with public health globally because of the pandemic, it shows a complete disregard for human safety.

"On top of the health problems, there are deep-rooted, modern-day slavery issues with harvesting.

"During the week, we saw harvesters out in high winds and heavy rain. They could so easily get caught up in the tide, yet the problem continues."

He said the council was "fully committed" to preventing pickers being forced to work and was working closely with police.

