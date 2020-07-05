Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Harry Hennessy's family said he showed everyone "kindness and understanding".

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being attacked at a care home.

Harry Hennessy, 60, was declared dead by paramedics at Longcroft care home on Swan Lane, Wickford on Thursday.

Mr Hennessy's siblings said he was a "gentle soul" who showed everyone "kindness and understanding".

Jay Turner, 43, from Wickford, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

"As family, we need to express who our brother Harry was, and still is within our hearts: he was a gentle soul who had a difficult life due to his illness associated with mental health," Mr Hennessey's siblings said.

"His last three years at Longcroft were the best of his life."

Police are still awaiting post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of Mr Hennessey's death.