Wickford care home death: Man charged with murder
- 4 July 2020
A man has been charged with murder following a death at a care home.
Police were called to reports a man in his 60s had been assaulted at a residential home on Swan Lane in Wickford, Essex, just before 19:00 BST on Thursday.
The victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Jay Turner, 43, from Wickford, is charged with murder and will appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.