Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Stephen Morrisson was stabbed in a car park in Epping

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed in a car park.

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow in east London, was found on Epping Road in Epping on 23 June. He was taken to hospital but died that evening.

A man and woman, both aged 23 and from London, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman has also been arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance and drug possession.

A 30-year-old man from London previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until 24 July.

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 15:00 and 20:30 BST to contact them

In a tribute, Stephen's family described him as "larger than life itself".

"He was taken too early and so tragically and our lives will never be the same again," his family said.

"He leaves such a big empty hole that can never be filled."

Essex Police has appealed for anyone who was in the area between the Robin Hood roundabout and the Wakes Arms to contact officers.